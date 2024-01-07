When Will Dissly hits the gridiron for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 18 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Dissly has collected 126 yards receiving on 14 catches this year, averaging 10.5 yards per game.

Dissly, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Will Dissly Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 2 22 0 Week 11 @Rams 3 1 9 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 21 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 1 1 3 0 Week 15 Eagles 2 2 9 0 Week 16 @Titans 1 1 6 0

