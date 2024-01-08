Anchorage, AK High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Anchorage, Alaska, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anchorage, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lumen Christi High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM AKT on January 8
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.