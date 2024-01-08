Will Andrei Kuzmenko find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks play the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In seven of 33 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Devils 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 6-4 1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:29 Home W 7-4 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:16 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.