The Vancouver Canucks, Andrei Kuzmenko included, will play the New York Rangers on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kuzmenko are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:35 per game on the ice, is -1.

Kuzmenko has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kuzmenko has a point in 15 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points four times.

Kuzmenko has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuzmenko's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 33.3% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 33 Games 3 19 Points 2 8 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

