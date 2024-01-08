When the Vancouver Canucks play the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brock Boeser light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

Boeser has scored in 15 of 39 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

Boeser has picked up nine goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 22.6% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Devils 2 0 2 17:45 Away W 6-4 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 1 0 1 18:52 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:38 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Home W 4-0

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

