The Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser among them, face the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to bet on Boeser's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brock Boeser vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +15.

Boeser has a goal in 15 games this year out of 39 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Boeser has a point in 26 of 39 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Boeser has an assist in 15 of 39 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Boeser's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 38.5% chance of Boeser having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 39 Games 3 41 Points 1 24 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

