Canucks vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - January 8
The injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (25-11-3) ahead of their matchup with the New York Rangers (26-10-2) currently has four players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Nikita Zadorov
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Tyler Pitlick
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Canucks Season Insights
- With 149 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the league's No. 1 offense.
- Vancouver gives up 2.6 goals per game (101 total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of +48, they top the league.
Rangers Season Insights
- New York's 128 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their +24 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.
Canucks vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-145)
|Canucks (+120)
|6.5
