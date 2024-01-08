The injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (25-11-3) ahead of their matchup with the New York Rangers (26-10-2) currently has four players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Tucker Poolman D Out Head
Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body
Phillip Di Giuseppe LW Out Undisclosed
Nikita Zadorov D Questionable Undisclosed

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body
Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed
Tyler Pitlick C Out Lower Body

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden

Canucks Season Insights

  • With 149 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the league's No. 1 offense.
  • Vancouver gives up 2.6 goals per game (101 total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • With a goal differential of +48, they top the league.

Rangers Season Insights

  • New York's 128 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Their +24 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Canucks vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Rangers (-145) Canucks (+120) 6.5

