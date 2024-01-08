Two of top teams in the NHL will clash when the Eastern Conference's first-place New York Rangers (26-10-2) host the Western Conference's second-place Vancouver Canucks (25-11-3) on Monday, January 8 at Madison Square Garden.

The Canucks' matchup with the Rangers can be watched on ESPN+ and MSG, so tune in to catch the action.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Canucks vs Rangers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Canucks Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NYR

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks give up 2.6 goals per game (101 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

The Canucks have scored 149 goals (3.8 per game), tops in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 38 goals during that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 39 18 35 53 21 20 53.9% Quinn Hughes 39 10 39 49 26 21 - Elias Pettersson 39 17 31 48 14 25 48% Brock Boeser 39 24 17 41 14 14 40% Filip Hronek 39 2 28 30 30 11 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 104 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 128 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Rangers Key Players