How to Watch the Canucks vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:29 AM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Two of top teams in the NHL will clash when the Eastern Conference's first-place New York Rangers (26-10-2) host the Western Conference's second-place Vancouver Canucks (25-11-3) on Monday, January 8 at Madison Square Garden.
The Canucks' matchup with the Rangers can be watched on ESPN+ and MSG, so tune in to catch the action.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Canucks vs Rangers Additional Info
Canucks vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|Rangers
|4-3 (F/OT) NYR
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks give up 2.6 goals per game (101 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Canucks have scored 149 goals (3.8 per game), tops in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Canucks have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Defensively, the Canucks have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 38 goals during that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|39
|18
|35
|53
|21
|20
|53.9%
|Quinn Hughes
|39
|10
|39
|49
|26
|21
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|39
|17
|31
|48
|14
|25
|48%
|Brock Boeser
|39
|24
|17
|41
|14
|14
|40%
|Filip Hronek
|39
|2
|28
|30
|30
|11
|-
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 104 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 128 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|38
|25
|29
|54
|33
|12
|14.3%
|Vincent Trocheck
|38
|10
|29
|39
|20
|23
|61.8%
|Mika Zibanejad
|38
|14
|24
|38
|18
|23
|51.7%
|Chris Kreider
|38
|20
|15
|35
|16
|6
|34.8%
|Adam Fox
|28
|4
|21
|25
|11
|13
|-
