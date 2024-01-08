The New York Rangers (26-10-2) are favorites when they welcome in the Vancouver Canucks (25-11-3) on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG. The Rangers are -145 on the moneyline to win, while the Canucks have +120 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Rangers Betting Trends

Vancouver has played 25 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Rangers are 21-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Canucks have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.

New York is 11-7 (victorious in 61.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Vancouver is 3-4 when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-4 7-2-1 6.2 3.50 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.50 2.60 8 26.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.5 3.80 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.80 2.70 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.