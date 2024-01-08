Vincent Trocheck and Quinn Hughes will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the New York Rangers play the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller's 18 goals and 35 assists in 39 games give him 53 points on the season.

Vancouver's Hughes has posted 49 total points (1.3 per game), with 10 goals and 39 assists.

This season, Elias Pettersson has 17 goals and 31 assists, for a season point total of 48.

In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a 6-3-2 record this season, with a .914 save percentage (18th in the league). In 12 games, he has 308 saves, and has given up 29 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (54 points), via amassed 25 goals and 29 assists.

Trocheck is another key contributor for New York, with 39 points (one per game) -- scoring 10 goals and adding 29 assists.

Mika Zibanejad's total of 38 points is via 14 goals and 24 assists.

Jonathan Quick (9-2-2) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .915% save percentage ranks 15th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 9th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.82 1st 6th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.59 4th 13th 31.2 Shots 28.2 28th 9th 29.6 Shots Allowed 29.9 12th 1st 29.66% Power Play % 23.85% 9th 6th 84.35% Penalty Kill % 78.45% 22nd

