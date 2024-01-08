The New York Rangers (26-10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) and the Vancouver Canucks (25-11-3, second in the Western Conference), square off on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG.

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-145) Canucks (+120) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have won nine of the 16 games, or 56.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has a record of 3-4 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canucks have a 45.5% chance to win.

Vancouver has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 25 of 39 games this season.

Canucks vs Rangers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 128 (12th) Goals 149 (1st) 104 (6th) Goals Allowed 101 (4th) 35 (4th) Power Play Goals 31 (7th) 18 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (18th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Vancouver went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 6-2-2 straight up.

Vancouver has hit the over in six of its past 10 contests.

The Canucks have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 10.5 goals.

The Canucks are the league's top-scoring unit (149 total goals, 3.8 per game).

The Canucks have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 101 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +48 goal differential, which is tops in the league.

