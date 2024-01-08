Player props are listed for Artemi Panarin and J.T. Miller, among others, when the New York Rangers host the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Miller has scored 18 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 35 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 53 total points (1.4 per game). He takes 2.1 shots per game, shooting 21.7%.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Jan. 6 2 1 3 2 at Blues Jan. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Jan. 2 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 0

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Quinn Hughes is a leading scorer for Vancouver with 49 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 39 assists in 39 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Jan. 6 0 3 3 2 at Blues Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 1 1 2 3

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Elias Pettersson is a crucial player on offense for Vancouver with 17 goals and 31 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Jan. 6 2 1 3 4 at Blues Jan. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Jan. 2 2 0 2 5 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 7

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

Panarin has been a big player for New York this season, with 54 points in 38 games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Jan. 6 1 1 2 8 vs. Blackhawks Jan. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 30 3 0 3 4 at Panthers Dec. 29 1 0 1 6

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) to the team.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Jan. 6 1 1 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Jan. 4 0 3 3 2 vs. Hurricanes Jan. 2 0 0 0 5 at Lightning Dec. 30 1 3 4 2 at Panthers Dec. 29 0 0 0 4

