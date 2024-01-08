Should you bet on Carson Soucy to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Soucy stats and insights

Soucy has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

On the power play, Soucy has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Soucy averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Soucy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Devils 1 0 1 20:19 Away W 6-4 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:26 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:17 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:46 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:20 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:04 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:32 Home W 5-0

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

