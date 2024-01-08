Will Conor Garland Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 8?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Conor Garland going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Garland stats and insights
- Garland has scored in five of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Garland has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Garland recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|13:02
|Away
|W 6-4
|1/4/2024
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|16:07
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|14:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:03
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.