Elias Pettersson will be among those in action Monday when his Vancouver Canucks face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Considering a wager on Pettersson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Elias Pettersson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Pettersson has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 19:41 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 39 games this season, Pettersson has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 26 of 39 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

In 20 of 39 games this year, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pettersson goes over his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Pettersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 39 Games 3 48 Points 4 17 Goals 1 31 Assists 3

