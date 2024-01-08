Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. Prop bets for Hronek in that upcoming Canucks-Rangers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Hronek vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Hronek has averaged 23:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +24.

Hronek has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 39 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 24 of 39 games this season, Hronek has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Hronek has an assist in 23 of 39 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Hronek has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Hronek has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hronek Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 39 Games 4 30 Points 4 2 Goals 1 28 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.