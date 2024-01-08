On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the New York Rangers. Is Ian Cole going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cole stats and insights

Cole has scored in one of 39 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Cole has no points on the power play.

Cole averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cole recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Devils 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 6-4 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 1 1 0 19:51 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:32 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:17 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:35 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.