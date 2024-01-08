The Vancouver Canucks, including Ilya Mikheyev, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Looking to bet on Mikheyev's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Mikheyev has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 14:41 on the ice per game.

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mikheyev has a point in 17 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points four times.

Mikheyev has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Mikheyev hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Mikheyev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 35 Games 1 21 Points 0 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

