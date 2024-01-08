Will J.T. Miller Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 8?
Should you wager on J.T. Miller to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- In 17 of 39 games this season, Miller has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Miller has accumulated seven goals and 15 assists.
- Miller averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.7%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|18:29
|Away
|W 6-4
|1/4/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:15
|Away
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|18:13
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|21:08
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:56
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-0
Canucks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
