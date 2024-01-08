Should you wager on J.T. Miller to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

In 17 of 39 games this season, Miller has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Miller has accumulated seven goals and 15 assists.

Miller averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.7%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Devils 3 2 1 18:29 Away W 6-4 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 21:15 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 2 1 1 18:13 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:08 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:11 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:56 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:30 Home W 4-0

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

