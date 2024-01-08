The Vancouver Canucks, including J.T. Miller, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Thinking about a bet on Miller in the Canucks-Rangers game? Use our stats and information below.

J.T. Miller vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller has averaged 19:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +18).

In 17 of 39 games this year, Miller has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Miller has a point in 28 games this year (out of 39), including multiple points 17 times.

Miller has an assist in 21 of 39 games this season, with multiple assists on 12 occasions.

Miller's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Miller has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Miller Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 39 Games 3 53 Points 3 18 Goals 2 35 Assists 1

