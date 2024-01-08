Petersburg, AK High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Petersburg, Alaska is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Petersburg, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hoonah High School at Kake High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AKT on January 8
- Location: Kake, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
