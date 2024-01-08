Will Quinn Hughes score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in nine of 39 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and 16 assists.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Devils 3 0 3 23:38 Away W 6-4 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 27:43 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 1 0 1 23:22 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:55 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 22:24 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 26:48 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:02 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:13 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:43 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 4-0

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.