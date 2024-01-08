Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. If you're thinking about a bet on Hughes against the Rangers, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Quinn Hughes vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +26.

Hughes has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 39 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hughes has a point in 27 games this year (out of 39), including multiple points 12 times.

Hughes has an assist in 23 of 39 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 39 Games 3 49 Points 3 10 Goals 0 39 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.