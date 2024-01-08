The Eastern Conference's top-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (26-10-2), host the second-ranked unit from the Western Conference, the Vancouver Canucks (25-11-3), on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG.

In the past 10 contests for the Canucks, their offense has put up 38 goals while their defense has allowed 27 (they have a 6-2-2 record in those games). In 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (14.3% conversion rate).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Monday's game.

Canucks vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Rangers 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-145)

Rangers (-145) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Canucks vs Rangers Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a record of 25-11-3 this season and are 1-3-4 in overtime contests.

Vancouver has earned 14 points (6-5-2) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canucks scored just one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.

Vancouver has earned four points (2-3-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Canucks have scored three or more goals 29 times, earning 48 points from those matchups (23-4-2).

This season, Vancouver has recorded a lone power-play goal in 12 games and picked up 19 points with a record of 9-2-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 12-5-2 (26 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 19 times this season, and earned 25 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 10th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.82 1st 6th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.59 4th 13th 31.2 Shots 28.2 28th 9th 29.6 Shots Allowed 29.9 13th 1st 29.66% Power Play % 23.85% 9th 5th 84.35% Penalty Kill % 78.45% 22nd

Canucks vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

