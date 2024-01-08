When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sam Lafferty score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

Lafferty has scored in nine of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

Lafferty has no points on the power play.

He has a 22.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Devils 0 0 0 12:28 Away W 6-4 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 1 0 1 13:52 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:10 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:34 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:33 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home W 4-0

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

