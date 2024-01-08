Will Tyler Myers Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 8?
Should you wager on Tyler Myers to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Myers stats and insights
- In two of 39 games this season, Myers has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- Myers has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Myers averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Myers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|W 6-4
|1/4/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|18:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Home
|W 4-0
Canucks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
