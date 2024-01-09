The Portland Trail Blazers (10-25) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Knicks (21-15) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, January 9 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Trail Blazers secured a 134-127 OT win against the Nets. Anfernee Simons' team-high 38 points paced the Trail Blazers in the win.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Deandre Ayton C Out Knee 13.1 10.8 1.6 Matisse Thybulle SG Questionable Foot 5.9 2.2 1.1 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Moses Brown C Questionable Wrist 2.0 5.1 0.2 Jabari Walker SF Questionable Knee 8.0 5.5 0.8

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out For Season (Ankle)

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and ROOT Sports NW+

