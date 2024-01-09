Shaedon Sharpe is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (10-25) and the New York Knicks (21-15) face off at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: MSG, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Trail Blazers topped the Nets on Sunday, 134-127 in OT. Their high scorer was Anfernee Simons with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 38 4 11 0 0 5 Jerami Grant 27 2 1 1 1 3 Shaedon Sharpe 21 1 1 2 1 3

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant gives the Trail Blazers 21.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Sharpe contributes with 16.5 points per game, plus 5 boards and 3 assists.

Malcolm Brogdon's numbers for the season are 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

The Trail Blazers get 12.3 points, 2.9 boards and 5 assists per game from Scoot Henderson.

The Trail Blazers get 8 points, 5.5 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Jabari Walker.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 19.8 2.8 3.1 0.6 0.6 2.1 Malcolm Brogdon 15 3.4 5.1 0.7 0.1 2.6 Scoot Henderson 14 3.4 6.2 0.7 0.3 1.6 Anfernee Simons 17.7 2.7 3.7 0.3 0 2.8 Jabari Walker 8.4 5.6 0.9 0.4 0.4 0.4

