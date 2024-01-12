The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) are home in Northwest Division action against the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this season.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant delivers 22.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this year.

Jabari Walker is putting up 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the field.

The Trail Blazers are getting 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Toumani Camara this year.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Scoot Henderson this season.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averages 25.9 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.6 points, 2.9 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 12.9 points, 12.0 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocks (sixth in league).

Mike Conley puts up 11.6 points, 2.8 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Naz Reid puts up 12.6 points, 4.5 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per game.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Trail Blazers 113.4 Points Avg. 109.4 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 115.2 48.5% Field Goal % 43.9% 38.3% Three Point % 35.8%

