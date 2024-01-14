The Phoenix Suns (17-15), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Moda Center, go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant posts 22.4 points, 4.0 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Shaedon Sharpe puts up 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 16.4 points, 3.6 boards and 5.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Deandre Ayton puts up 13.1 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jabari Walker averages 8.1 points, 0.7 assists and 5.4 boards.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant provides 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the Suns.

On a per-game basis, Devin Booker gets the Suns 27.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 12.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is making 47.8% of his shots from the floor.

Grayson Allen gets the Suns 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Suns are getting 13.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Eric Gordon this season.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Suns 109.4 Points Avg. 115.4 115.2 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 43.9% Field Goal % 47.8% 35.8% Three Point % 37.3%

