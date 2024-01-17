Trail Blazers vs. Nets January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:17 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) play the Brooklyn Nets (15-20) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and YES.
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, YES
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant averages 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 41.6% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per game.
- Shaedon Sharpe posts 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 15.7 points, 5.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Jabari Walker averages 8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor.
- Toumani Camara averages 7.1 points, 0.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges delivers 20.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Nets.
- The Nets are receiving 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie this season.
- Nicolas Claxton gives the Nets 11.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while delivering 0.4 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- Cameron Thomas gets the Nets 20.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Day'Ron Sharpe is putting up 7.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is sinking 57.9% of his shots from the field.
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Nets
|108.4
|Points Avg.
|114.3
|115.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.1
|43.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.8%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
