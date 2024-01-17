On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) play the Brooklyn Nets (15-20) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and YES.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, YES

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant averages 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 41.6% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per game.

Shaedon Sharpe posts 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 15.7 points, 5.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Jabari Walker averages 8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor.

Toumani Camara averages 7.1 points, 0.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges delivers 20.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Nets.

The Nets are receiving 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie this season.

Nicolas Claxton gives the Nets 11.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while delivering 0.4 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Cameron Thomas gets the Nets 20.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Day'Ron Sharpe is putting up 7.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is sinking 57.9% of his shots from the field.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Nets 108.4 Points Avg. 114.3 115.3 Points Allowed Avg. 116.1 43.7% Field Goal % 45.8% 35.5% Three Point % 36.8%

