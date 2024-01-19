The Portland Trail Blazers (9-25) match up with the Indiana Pacers (20-14) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 19, 2024. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSIN.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSIN

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant averages 21.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe posts 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Scoot Henderson averages 12.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 boards.

Toumani Camara posts 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 24.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while posting 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield is averaging 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Obi Toppin gives the Pacers 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Pacers 108.2 Points Avg. 127.6 116.0 Points Allowed Avg. 124.4 43.6% Field Goal % 51.2% 35.4% Three Point % 38.7%

