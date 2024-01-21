On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) face the Portland Trail Blazers (10-25) at 10:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is averaging 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's also draining 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 42.0% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon gives the Trail Blazers 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are getting 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Scoot Henderson this year.

The Trail Blazers are getting 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Jabari Walker this season.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 25.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

LeBron James averages 25.1 points, 7.4 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocks.

Austin Reaves puts up 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell averages 14.8 points, 2.8 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Taurean Prince averages 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Trail Blazers 113.5 Points Avg. 109.0 114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.3 48.4% Field Goal % 43.7% 35.2% Three Point % 35.9%

