Bookmakers don't view the Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) as serious championship contenders, with +25000 odds to win it all in as they ready for the 2023-24 season opener, a matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, October 25 at 10:30 PM ET.

Trail Blazers NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +25000 22nd Bet $100 to win $25000 To Make the Finals +15000 - Bet $100 to win $15000 To Make the Playoffs +1100 - Bet $100 to win $1100

Trail Blazers Team Stats

The Trail Blazers' 33-49 record last year wasn't good enough to make the playoffs.

The Trail Blazers had a 17-24 record at home and were 16-25 away last year.

When favorites, Portland went 19-12. When underdogs, the Trail Blazers were 14-37.

The Trail Blazers were 7-9 in the Northwest Division and 23-29 in the Western Conference overall.

The Trail Blazers tallied three wins when favored by three or fewer points last season (3-5), and they held a 16-7 record in tilts when they were favored by 3.5 points or more.

Although Portland had 14 wins when an underdog by 3.5 or more points last season (14-30), the team was winless in all seven games as an underdog by three or fewer points.

Trail Blazers' Top Players

Anfernee Simons contributed 21.1 points per game last season while adding 4.1 assists.

Deandre Ayton averaged 10.0 rebounds per game.

Simons had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He made 3.4 shots from deep per game.

Matisse Thybulle averaged 1.2 steals per game. Jerami Grant collected 0.8 blocks an outing.

