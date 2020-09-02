Advertisement

KTUU and KYES news brand becomes ‘Alaska’s News Source’

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:31 AM AKDT|Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:30 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Alaska’s News Source is an NBC (KTUU-TV) and CBS (KYES-TV) affiliated news organization with bureaus of journalists located across the 49th state. Meteorologists for Alaska’s Weather Source provide statewide forecasts on the NBC (KTUU-TV) and CBS (KYES-TV) affiliates. Alaska’s Sports Source provides sports coverage on NBC (KTUU-TV) and CBS (KYES-TV) affiliates.

The teams are comprised of the state’s highest quality journalists and meteorologists with a daily dedication to tell Alaska’s story through breaking news updates, weather alerts, political coverage, in-depth reporting, sports coverage and feature stories.

Alaska’s News Source, Alaska’s Weather Source and Alaska’s Sports Source keep Alaskans informed, connected and engaged every single day with newscasts on Channel 2 (KTUU-TV) and CBS 5 (KYES-TV) and real-time updates available online at AlaskasNewsSource.com or its mobile news and weather apps.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

