Looking for a bite to eat? Here’s a list of some restaurants offering holiday meals

By Taylar Perez
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:04 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Holidays plans can change daily during the pandemic. If you find yourself in need of a last-minute holiday meal, below is a list of a few restaurants serving up some delicious holiday eats.

Restaurants offering take and bake Christmas Meals:

  • Rustic Goat
  • Ginger
  • Crush Wine and Bistro Cellar
  • 907 Ale House
  • Olin Tea & Cafe

Restaurants offering individual holiday meals on Christmas Eve:

  • Main Event Catering
  • Sullivan’s Steak House
  • South Restaurant & Coffeehouse
  • Cafe Amsterdam
  • Piper’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge
  • Golden Corral
  • Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse
  • Midnight Sun Brewing Co.
  • Smokehouse BBQ and Catering
  • Fiori D’Italia

Restaurants open on Christmas Day:

  • Kumagoro
  • Bombay Delux
  • China Lights

Contact each individual restaurant for prices and availability.

