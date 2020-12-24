Looking for a bite to eat? Here’s a list of some restaurants offering holiday meals
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:04 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Holidays plans can change daily during the pandemic. If you find yourself in need of a last-minute holiday meal, below is a list of a few restaurants serving up some delicious holiday eats.
Restaurants offering take and bake Christmas Meals:
- Rustic Goat
- Ginger
- Crush Wine and Bistro Cellar
- 907 Ale House
- Olin Tea & Cafe
Restaurants offering individual holiday meals on Christmas Eve:
- Main Event Catering
- Sullivan’s Steak House
- South Restaurant & Coffeehouse
- Cafe Amsterdam
- Piper’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge
- Golden Corral
- Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse
- Midnight Sun Brewing Co.
- Smokehouse BBQ and Catering
- Fiori D’Italia
Restaurants open on Christmas Day:
- Kumagoro
- Bombay Delux
- China Lights
Contact each individual restaurant for prices and availability.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.