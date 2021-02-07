Advertisement

The search continues for missing Chitina man

34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.
34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.(Sara MacDougall)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:50 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Community members and officials are searching for a missing Chitina man. Ian Lutz, 34, has been missing since Monday, Feb. 1. His vehicle was found down an embankment near an apartment complex along the Edgerton Highway, but Ian was not found. Alaska State Troopers say the weather at the time Lutz went missing was below zero.

Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, VPSO, and many more have joined the search for Lutz.

“He’s our friend, and we can’t find him, and if he is deceased, which we all know is a possibility, we want to find him. Either way, we want to find him, so under any circumstances we just want to know, what happened and if he’s ok,” said Elizabeth Kelley, in a phone interview Saturday.

Kelley told Alaska’s News Source that she is Lutz’s neighbor, and she just wants to find answers.

“We just thought we would find him by now. We haven’t and they haven’t, and all their efforts have been unsuccessful,” says Kelley.

During the interview, Kelley tossed around a few theories, but one thing she knows for sure was that Lutz loved his dog and wouldn’t just leave town without his dog.

If you have any information on the case please call Alaska State Troopers at (907) 822-3263.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
Plane may have broken up midair before deadly crash near Chitina
Coronavirus
250 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Iditarod 2021 ceremonial start canceled
Chitina
Plane crashes near Chitina, no survivors found
Mikka Thomas says she has changed neighborhoods since her assault last September, but still...
Local assault victim speaks out about her experience

Latest News

Chitina
Alaska State Troopers recover bodies from Chitina plane crash
Undated shot of MSBSD headquarters.
As COVID-19 shutters several schools in the Mat-Su, district maintains hope for success with mitigation efforts
Tom Collier, Pebble Mine Partnership CEO, testifies before Congress about the future of the...
Pebble Partnership, former CEO served with federal subpoenas
Pandemic adaptations: 25th Alaska Ski for Women kicks off this weekend