The search continues for missing Chitina man

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Community members and officials are searching for a missing Chitina man. Ian Lutz, 34, has been missing since Monday, Feb. 1. His vehicle was found down an embankment near an apartment complex along the Edgerton Highway, but Ian was not found. Alaska State Troopers say the weather at the time Lutz went missing was below zero.

Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, VPSO, and many more have joined the search for Lutz.

“He’s our friend, and we can’t find him, and if he is deceased, which we all know is a possibility, we want to find him. Either way, we want to find him, so under any circumstances we just want to know, what happened and if he’s ok,” said Elizabeth Kelley, in a phone interview Saturday.

Kelley told Alaska’s News Source that she is Lutz’s neighbor, and she just wants to find answers.

“We just thought we would find him by now. We haven’t and they haven’t, and all their efforts have been unsuccessful,” says Kelley.

During the interview, Kelley tossed around a few theories, but one thing she knows for sure was that Lutz loved his dog and wouldn’t just leave town without his dog.

If you have any information on the case please call Alaska State Troopers at (907) 822-3263.

