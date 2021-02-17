Coca-Cola, Pepsi partner with Ravn Alaska to bring water to Tuluksak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Alaska and PepsiCo have teamed up to supply pallets of water to help the village of Tuluksak after a fire destroyed the village’s pump house and laundromat a month ago.

The partnership is donating 6,000 pounds of water to the village. Ravn Alaska is also helping out by flying the water to Bethel, and then Ryan Air will fly the water to Tuluksak to be delivered.

“I’m glad we were able to help people, it’s a tragedy that they are in such need of something basic like water, so we’re just happy that we can do our little part to ease their suffering,” said Rob McKinney, CEO of Ravn Alaska.

Since the fire, the village has relied on donated bottled water for drinking. The village is under a boil notice, so some people will use river water nearby to drink, do laundry and other activities.

“Whether you’re a fan of Coca-Cola or Pepsi, we’re all Alaskans, and Alaskans deserve great drinking water,” said Hellen Payares, the marketing manager of Coca-Cola Bottling Alaska.

Brent Miller, general manager at PepsiCo agrees, saying, “We are fierce competitors out in the marketplace, but we do work together on common purposes of, whether helping a village that needs water.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help provide essential supplies to the community. So far a little over $100,000 has been raised.

