Telling Alaska’s Story on a better Transmitter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Channel 2 and CBS 5 flipped the switch on two new transmitters Wednesday. “This is an exciting day in our station’s history as the new equipment replaces transmitters we’ve had for 20 years,” General Manager and Vice President, Nancy Johnson said. The upgrades to the towers located in Goose Bay are also more energy efficient.

“It’s critical we continue investing in our equipment to ensure viewers across Alaska have access to local news and a variety of entertainment channels completely free,” Johnson said. In 2019, the station added an additional transmitter and expanded its over the air signal into the Kenai Peninsula.

The Channel 2 and CBS 5 family includes NBC and CBS affiliated stations in Southcentral (KTUU / KYES-LD) and Southeast (KATH /KYEX-LD) and award-winning journalism from Alaska’s News Source. As well as subchannels including, Circle, MyNetwork, Heroes & Icons, Antenna, Start TV and True Crime Network.

Most television sets will find the new signals automatically; others will need to be rescanned.

Contact: Victoria Taylor, Director of Marketing - vtaylor@ktuu.com

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.