AST: Human remains found in Port Protection fire

An Alaska State Trooper works to put out a hot spot at a residential fire in Port Protection on...
An Alaska State Trooper works to put out a hot spot at a residential fire in Port Protection on March 17, 2021.(Alaska State Troopers Photo)
By Beth Verge
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said Monday that a residential fire in Port Protection has resulted in the discovery of human remains, per a release published by the agency.

On March 17, at around 11:30 in the morning, AST received a report of a “fully engulfed residential fire with one person unaccounted for.” AST said the owner of the residence, 75-year-old Gary Muehlberger, who was known for his role on a National Geographic reality show, has not been seen since before the fire, Troopers said.

Along with the assistance of AST and others, a Deputy Fire Marshal from Anchorage arrived in Port Protection the next day to conduct an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.

“During their examination of the burned structure, human remains were located,” Troopers said. “The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage for positive identification.”

AST has not publicly released any other details regarding the blaze or the identity of the deceased.

The fire has been ruled as accidental, according to AST.

