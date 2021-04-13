Family searching for answers after a man in Chitina went missing

CHITINA, Alaska (KTUU) - Ian Lutz, 34, was last seen on February 1, 2021, in the small village of Chitina, Alaska, where he had been living.

Alaska State Troopers set up a week-long extensive search with an aerial search of the area and multiple K9 teams, according to an online trooper dispatch report. On February 8, troopers suspended their search for Lutz.

“My mom’s holding it together,” said Gabe Lutz, Ian’s older brother. “She’s uh, hoping and praying, we’re all hoping and praying that he is out there somewhere alive and well, and that he will just pop his head up, or someone would maybe say something.”

Troopers reported finding Ian Lutz’s vehicle empty down an embankment near the Chitina Village Apartments shortly after he went missing. Temperatures were reported at 20 to 30 degrees below zero. Gabe said his brother would never just leave, and that he would never leave his dog behind.

“I don’t think he would have left his dog behind if he disappeared,” Gabe Lutz said. “If he wanted to go be alone, he would have took the dog with him, so I think something happened to him. If someone would just say something, I mean we all have our suspicions, but at the same time, they’re all suspicions, you know what I mean.”

Family looking for answers after Ian Lutz went missing in February. (Marie Rider)

Those with any information in this case are asked to call the troopers. There is also a $5,000 reward if anyone has any information on Ian Lutz’s whereabouts.

“If anyone does have information, don’t be scared to come out man,” Gabe Lutz said. “You can always be anonymous, you know, do the right thing man. Me and my family have no idea where he is at, we’re worried, we’re worried sick. We don’t know where he could be.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.