Temperatures hit record levels in Anchorage Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From record lows to record highs, Anchorage has done a 180 over the last two weeks! Just 10 days ago Anchorage was experiencing some of the coldest temperatures on record, and now, we’re seeing heat never recorded on April 19th and the warmest April temperatures in more than 10 years.

Anchorage hit 61 degrees Monday, breaking the previous record for this date of just 57 degrees set in 1965. There are only 8 other years on record with temperatures this warm during the month of April. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 46 degrees. Temperatures were even warmer in the Mat-Su with both Palmer and Wasilla reaching the mid-60s.

Despite the warm temperatures, the day went from clear and sunny to cloudy and stormy Monday afternoon as a storm pushes in from the south. There won’t be much to write home about though with this storm for Southcentral or Southeast. A front will move north across the area overnight, delivering clouds, light rain, and cooler air. High pressure to our east will quickly push the front through, while also keeping the main storm it’s attached to well to the west.

High pressure returns Tuesday afternoon and we’ll be back to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will stay warm overnight, only falling to the upper 30s, and will warm to near 50 Tuesday afternoon. It’ll be a 10-degree drop from Monday, but will still be warmer than normal for this time of year. Temperatures will warm to the mid-50s where we’ll stay through the weekend.

Enjoy the heat!

Meteorologist Melissa Frey

