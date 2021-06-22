Allie Ostrander advances to steeplechase finals at US Olympic Trials for track

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska runner Allie Ostrander has moved on to the finals for the steeplechase in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Ostrander raced in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday where she finished sixth in her heat, which was good enough to qualify her for the 3,000-meter steeplechase finals that take place on Thursday. There were two semi-final heats. The top five finishers from each heat advanced to the finals, as well as the four fastest runners who did not make the top five.

Ostrander led that group of the four fastest steeplechase racers outside the top five in each heat, finishing her heat with a time of 9 minutes, 35.56 seconds.

This is the second straight appearance in the U.S. Olympic Trials for the Kenai Central High School graduate, although this time around she is facing even bigger odds. She has had to deal with injuries, and recently announced that she sought treatment for a longtime eating disorder.

The top three finishers in the steeplechase finals will qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team. That race is scheduled to take place at 7:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time this Thursday.

