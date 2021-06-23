Advertisement

Anchorage police investigate homicide in Sand Lake

Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their homicide investigation.(Nick Swann/KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A dead man with upper-body injuries was found at the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday morning, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

The police are conducting a homicide investigation at the bowling alley on Jewel Lake Road after finding the man at around 7:32 a.m. Officers have closed down the parking lot, but no suspects have been named.

Police ask anyone with information or footage of the incident to call 311. People can also share anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

Editor’s note: The story was updated with additional information at 9:11 a.m.

