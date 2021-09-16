State health department says cyberattack potentially exposed personal information

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Months after Alaska’s state health department was the target of a cyberattack that disabled many online services for Alaska residents, state officials say the attack breached stores of personal information and potentially exposed it.

In May, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services was hit by a cyberattack that disrupted a long list of services, including background checks and obtaining death and birth certificates. The department’s main website was down, but the state’s data hub for tracking COVID-19 remained online.

On Thursday, the department announced that during the cyberattack in May, there was a breach of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Alaska Personal Information Protection Act. In a press release, the department said it did not notify Alaskans of this breach sooner “to avoid interference with a criminal investigation.”

“The breach involves an unknown number of individuals but potentially involves any data stored on the department’s information technology infrastructure at the time of the cyberattack,” the release states. “Due to the potential for stolen personal information, DHSS urges all Alaskans who have provided data to DHSS, or who may have data stored online with DHSS, to take actions to protect themselves from identity theft.”

Before the department shut down its systems, attackers “potentially had access” to the following information:

Full names

Dates of birth

Social Security numbers

Addresses

Telephone numbers

Driver’s license numbers

Internal identifying numbers (case reports, protected service reports, Medicaid, etc.)

Health information

Financial information

Historical information concerning a person’s interaction with DHSS

Three months after the initial cyberattack, the department announced it had gotten its vital records section — the section responsible for processing birth and death certificates — back online, but that staff were working through a backlog of requests. The department had begun using a manual process to fulfill certificate requests and conduct background checks in June.

A press release from the department when the vital records section came back online said that those responsible for the cyberattack were “a highly sophisticated group known to conduct complex cyberattacks against organizations such as state governments and health care entities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

