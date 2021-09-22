Advertisement

Alaska’s News Source News Director Tracy Sabo named 2021 Broadcaster of the Year

The Alaska Broadcasters Association presents this award to broadcasters for significant contributions to the industry and Alaska each year.
Tracy Sabo is the director of news and content for Alaska's News Source on Channel 2 and CBS 5.
Tracy Sabo is the director of news and content for Alaska's News Source on Channel 2 and CBS 5.(Photo Credit: Freeze Frame Photography)
By Victoria Taylor
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For almost a decade, Tracy Sabo has led a team of broadcast and digital journalists that are critical to providing news and information to Alaskans. Her forward-thinking perspective was paramount in executing one of the largest transitions to television media in recent state history.

In 2020, Sabo faced the challenge of integrating Alaska’s two largest newsrooms when journalists from Channel 2 News and KTVA became one team as Alaska’s News Source on Channel 2 (KTUU) and CBS 5 (KYES).

“Her efforts in creating a new studio design that incorporated elements from both stations and, most importantly, bringing onboard a crew of former competitors gracefully and efficiently, while producing newscasts each day, allowed us to continue serving audiences statewide,” Vice President and General Manager Nancy Johnson said.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, in between shutdown and stay at home orders, Sabo extended news coverage to new stations in southeast Alaska (KATH/KYEX) and added a noon newscast and 4 p.m. newscast, providing viewers with more options for watching local news, all while juggling a blending news team and safety protocols to keep our team of journalists safe during the pandemic and able to continue delivering vital information to Alaskans.

“I’m extremely humbled by this recognition, as the list of talented broadcasters across Alaska is as immense as the state itself. I am blessed to work in a professional environment where the commitment to excellence, integrity, innovation, and community service runs deep,” Tracy Sabo said, “While KTUU, KYES and Alaska’s News Source achieved historic growth in 2020, every journalist and broadcaster knows that level of success is rarely due to any one leader or individual achievement. It’s a collective effort, a shared mission and a commitment to hard work executed daily by many, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. Telling Alaska’s Story is a treasured responsibility, one which no journalist in our newsroom takes lightly. I treasure the partnership we have with all Alaskans and fellow broadcasters to that end.”

Sabo is a remarkable, driving force Channel 2 and CBS 5 are proud to have leading Alaska’s News Source while it stays steadfast in the mission to Tell Alaska’s Story as the landscape of modern journalism continues to evolve.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

