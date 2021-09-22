Channel 2 and CBS 5’s Jeff Dowd to be Posthumously Inducted into ABA Hall of Fame

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jeff Dowd dedicated his nearly 45-year career entirely to KTUU, Channel 2. Since his first day on the job in 1976, Dowd held almost every job on the operations and production side of the station.

“In the four decades we worked together, Jeff went from a coworker to a confidant and friend,” Vice President and General Manager, Nancy Johnson said, “His attention to detail, constant push for perfection, and desire to deliver the best product possible — without a doubt helped Channel 2 and CBS 5 become the multimedia organization it is today.”

He dedicated himself to learning, growing, and evolving within the industry and its constant state of evolution while also mentoring the next wave of Alaska Broadcasters. He taught lighting techniques, videography, and editing to nearly everyone he worked with over the years. He would not lecture groups, but rather offer humble suggestions, tips, and creative solutions.

At the time of his passing in the summer of 2021, Dowd was the director of creative services and manager of the Syntax Production Team. There is no telling how many dollars of production work Dowd oversaw in his career — nor how many local brands and businesses he helped grow through his creative marketing and TV campaigns. But it is safe to say nearly every commercial break on Channel 2 and CBS 5 today contains a promotion, commercial, or graphic, he had a hand in helping design.

The Alaska Broadcasters Association will hold its ABA Goldie Awards Banquet May 10 in Juneau. Additional inductees into the Hall of Fame will include Rhonda McBride and Mike Shultz.

