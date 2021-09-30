Advertisement

Alaskans will receive $1,114 PFD, Department of Revenue says

This year's PFD will be $1,114, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.
This year's PFD will be $1,114, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Revenue announced Thursday that this year’s Permanent Fund dividend will be $1,114.

An estimated 643,000 Alaska residents will start to receive the PFD payments beginning the week of Oct. 11, according to a Thursday press release. Those who filed electronically and chose the direct deposit option, and who were determined eligible by Oct. 7, will see the funds show up in their bank accounts that week, according to the department.

Those who used other applications and chose different methods of disbursement will start to see their PFD the week of Oct. 25, according to the release. That includes those receiving a paper check.

The vast majority of Alaskans filed electronically this year, according to the PFD Division.

Earlier this month, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a spending bill that included a $1,100 PFD.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Outbursts and interruptions pepper hours of testimony on proposed mask ordinance
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
2 kids hospitalized after attempting fire challenge on TikTok; officials spread warning
Members of the public fill the Anchorage Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in...
Anchorage Assembly continues public hearing on mask ordinance into second day
COVID-19.
Alaska reports more than 1,000 new COVID cases; Bethel hospital enacts crisis care standards
The mess left in rustic cabin on Chowiet Island after the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that struck...
2 women recount experience on remote island near epicenter of magnitude 8.2 quake

Latest News

A person wears a Star of David on their clothing as they prepare to testify on a proposed...
Mayor Bronson backtracks on comments defending use of Star of David in protest of mask ordinance
The Alaska Housing Finance Corporation says the deadline to apply for rental relief is this...
Deadline to apply for rental and utility relief is Friday
Alaska Native community members held a vigil to honor the memory of both the 215 indigenous...
Alaska Native elders share boarding school experiences on ‘Orange Shirt Day’
UAA fast track certificate program
UAA fast track career certificate program