Alaskans will receive $1,114 PFD, Department of Revenue says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Revenue announced Thursday that this year’s Permanent Fund dividend will be $1,114.

An estimated 643,000 Alaska residents will start to receive the PFD payments beginning the week of Oct. 11, according to a Thursday press release. Those who filed electronically and chose the direct deposit option, and who were determined eligible by Oct. 7, will see the funds show up in their bank accounts that week, according to the department.

Those who used other applications and chose different methods of disbursement will start to see their PFD the week of Oct. 25, according to the release. That includes those receiving a paper check.

The vast majority of Alaskans filed electronically this year, according to the PFD Division.

Earlier this month, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a spending bill that included a $1,100 PFD.

