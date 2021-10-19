Advertisement

Eielson Air Force Base chosen as site for US Air Force’s first nuclear microreactor pilot project

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off from Eielson Air...
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 1, 2021. Also known as the ‘Fighting Falcons,’ the 355th FS is one of Eielson’s two combat-coded F-35A squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)(Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
By Timothy Rockey
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Eielson Air Force Base was selected by the U.S. Air Force to receive its first nuclear microreactor.

The project began with a National Defense Authorization Act requirement to identify suitable locations for the development and operation of a micro-reactor by the year 2027.

“Energy is a critical asset to ensure mission continuity at our installations,” said Mark Correll, the deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety and Infrastructure in a news release announcing the project. “(Microreactors) are a promising technology for ensuring energy resilience and reliability, and are particularly well-suited for powering and heating remote domestic military bases like Eielson AFB.”

The microreactor will be commercially owned and licensed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory commission and is capable of producing “clean, reliable, and resilient nuclear energy supply technology for critical national security infrastructure.”

The pilot project will be coordinated by Correll with the Air Force Office of Energy Assurance, the office of the deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience, the Department of Energy and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The groups will also be working together to oversee the safety of the project.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Anchorage firefighters on scene of Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Ben Schultz, a former firefighter and paramedic who has continued to work for the Anchorage...
After staying with the city following near-deadly fall, former Anchorage firefighter to leave post next month
Flagger Patrick Deacon loves his job on the Seward Highway outside of Anchorage.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Seward Highway flagger entertains those in line
Alaska State Troopers
One person dead after head-on collision
Anchorage once again has a mask requirement, which is set to expire in no more than 60 days.
‘We’ll just have to see’: Health care leader weighs in on Anchorage mask ordinance

Latest News

Authorities arrest Alabama man in Alaska after Jan. 6 riot
Firefighters found human remains after a fire at an abandoned commercial garage along Winch...
Human remains found after fire at abandoned commercial garage in Fairbanks
Tuesday, October 19 Morning Weather
Tuesday, October 19 Morning Weather
Alaska State Troopers are searching for 55-year-old Kake resident David Dalton.
Body of missing Kake man found near Sitkum Creek