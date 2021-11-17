Fort Wainwright soldier arrested on sexual abuse charges

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A 22-year-old Fort Wainwright man was arrested by Alaska State Troopers on six counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Shaheed Fleming, an active-duty soldier stationed at the base, was arrested Nov. 10 in Fairbanks following an investigation by Alaska State Troopers that he was involved with a 15-year-old. Fleming is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and four counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree.

According to charging documents, Fleming exchanged nude photos with the victim and used social media to arrange meetings with them to engage in sexual conduct, and also used a device that contained child pornography on it.

The documents say Fleming used social media to set up a meeting with the victim at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in Fairbanks in October, where he had sex with them.

In November, Fleming arranged another meeting with the victim in North Pole. According to charging documents, Fleming picked up the victim and drove them to an undisclosed parking spot in North Pole, where he engaged in sex with them.

Investigators confirmed both meetings when they found photos and video of the locations on Fleming’s device.

The documents also say Fleming knew the victim was underage when he engaged in sexual acts with them.

